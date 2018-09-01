CT police patrol Blikkiesdorp following increase in mob attacks
This after four people were killed in mob killings last week.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are patrolling a Delft community where vigilantism has led to fears of racial conflict.
Eyewitness News accompanied City of Cape Town officials on patrol in Blikkiesdorp on Saturday.
This after four people were killed in mob killings last week.
Some residents claim criminals mostly target black African women in the informal area and say they don't feel safe.
A group of women said: "You know, they only rob the black people they don't rob the coloureds."
They say that's why a group of mostly black African men have started patrolling the streets at night.
But the women refute claims of racial tension in the community adding that the men are patrolling the area merely to root out gangsterism and crime tormenting the community.
"They say we must come together so that we can patrol the place so that we can stop the crime, this crime is happening to all of us. They even told the coloured guys that because we are not fighting you coloured guys, we only fight with the robbers."
Others agree saying they can now sleep better at night knowing the men are patrolling the area.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank
-
Ramaphosa arrives in China on official state visit
-
Police hunt 4th suspect linked to Olievenhoutbosch house robbery gang
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA
-
Tributes continue to pour in following death of Professor Marinus Wiechers
-
DA: Dumisani Hlophe’s appointment as SABC political editor puzzling, worrying
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.