CT police patrol Blikkiesdorp following increase in mob attacks

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are patrolling a Delft community where vigilantism has led to fears of racial conflict.

Eyewitness News accompanied City of Cape Town officials on patrol in Blikkiesdorp on Saturday.

This after four people were killed in mob killings last week.

Some residents claim criminals mostly target black African women in the informal area and say they don't feel safe.

A group of women said: "You know, they only rob the black people they don't rob the coloureds."

They say that's why a group of mostly black African men have started patrolling the streets at night.

But the women refute claims of racial tension in the community adding that the men are patrolling the area merely to root out gangsterism and crime tormenting the community.

"They say we must come together so that we can patrol the place so that we can stop the crime, this crime is happening to all of us. They even told the coloured guys that because we are not fighting you coloured guys, we only fight with the robbers."

Others agree saying they can now sleep better at night knowing the men are patrolling the area.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)