Chelsea keep perfect record with 2-0 win over Bournemouth
New manager Maurizio Sarri will be purring after seeing his side break down the visitors in the closing stages with a clinical performance.
LONDON - Chelsea stretched their perfect Premier League start to four games after second-half goals from substitute Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
New manager Maurizio Sarri will be purring after seeing his side break down the visitors in the closing stages with a clinical performance after they had been stifled by stubborn defending for much of the contest.
Hazard, who ran the show for Chelsea with darting raids and neat footwork before he sealed the match with an arrowed shot from eight metres in the 85th minute, was delighted.
“We were always confident we would score,” the Belgium forward told the BBC.
“When you’re playing like that you have to be patient. We did well to keep the ball and move it quickly because we were too slow in the first half.
“I’m feeling confident, I’m enjoying my football, we have a new manager and lots of good players.”
The result left Chelsea joint top with Liverpool on a maximum 12 points, with either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur able to move level with the early pace-setters when they meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
The home team dominated a dour first half at Stamford Bridge but it was Bournemouth who missed the best chance in the opening period through Callum Wilson before Marcos Alonso hit the post at the other end.
Chelsea’s former centre back Nathan Ake skied his shot from three metres over the bar on the hour and that seemed to be a wake-up call for the hosts, who struggled despite having the lion’s share of the possession.
Pedro finally broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute after a fine one-two with fellow substitute Olivier Giroud and a low shot from the edge of the penalty area which gave visiting keeper Asmir Begovic no chance.
Hazard capped his brilliant individual performance by scoring after he was put through by the lively Alonso.
Sarri heaped praise on Hazard and looked forward to Chelsea’s next match at home to promoted Cardiff after the international break.
“I don’t know if we are able to win something this season, but Eden Hazard is very important to us,” said the Italian.
“I’m really very happy with my players at the moment. I don’t want to think about the last four matches –- it’s better to think about the next one.”
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
Serena crushes Venus in flat family US Open showdown
-
Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club - report
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.