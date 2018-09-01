Bush, Obama say John McCain made them 'better' presidents
Obama said McCain 'made us better presidents - just as he made the Senate better, just as he made the country better.'
WASHINGTON - Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who both defeated John McCain in their White House contests, said Saturday at the late senator's funeral that he made them "better."
Hailing his friend as "an extraordinary man," warrior and patriot who embodied what is best in America, Democrat Obama said McCain "made us better presidents - just as he made the Senate better, just as he made the country better."
He was echoing similar sentiments expressed minutes earlier by Republican Bush, who defeated McCain in a "hard fought" Republican primary battle in 2000, only to see that bitter rivalry melt away into a lasting friendship.
"He also made me better," Bush said.
President Obama on his conversation with John McCain about speaking at his funeral: "After all, what better way to get a last laugh than to make George and I say nice things about him to a national audience.” #McCainMemorial #McCainFuneralpic.twitter.com/3zm4UdS66k— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 1, 2018
Popular in World
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
-
Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
-
[WATCH] Trump's rant on twitter raises questions
-
Obama, Bush mourn former rival McCain at Washington service
-
[OPINION] There’s new player in modern scramble for Africa
-
China-Africa summit to target investment despite debt worries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.