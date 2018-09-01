-
-
Boy (6) dies after falling from Joburg CBD building
The boy is believed to have fallen accidentally from a window on the ninth floor of the building on Pritchard Street.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy who fell from a block of flats in the Joburg CBD.
The boy is believed to have fallen accidentally from a window on the ninth floor of the building on Pritchard Street.
He'd apparently been left in the care of a family member by his parents.
Netcare 911's Nick Dollman said: “The patient was found by security who alerted the building manager, who in turn alerted Netcare 911. The patient was assessed by an emergency care practitioner and was found to have no signs of life. The patient was unfortunately declared dead on the scene [and] all the necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
