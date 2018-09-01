ArborMonth: CT zooms in on sustainability, awareness & water saving

The city's recreation and parks department with officials will be exploring new ways to maintain district and community parks and addressing water conservation.

CAPE TOWN - Sustainability, awareness and water saving will be in sharp focus during the City of Cape Town's Arbor Month.

The initiative also aims to urge residents to protect indigenous forests.

The city's JP Smith said: “It’s important that they increasingly use water-wise and indigenous plants to green our city, especially where there’s alternative water source available. We urge all of our partners in the private sector as well as our residents to carry on deploying water saving methods and planting trees and to take up the challenge of planting indigenous trees.”