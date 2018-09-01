ArborMonth: CT zooms in on sustainability, awareness & water saving

-
McGluwa: Disbandment of PEC not a quick fix for NW problemsPolitics
-
UK minister holds talks in Iran in first visit since US quit nuclear dealWorld
-
US accuses China of 'super aggressive' spy campaign on LinkedInWorld
-
3 people die in Philippi East house fireLocal
-
ANC wants conferences wrapped up as it gets in election modePolitics
-
About 50 nabbed for various crimes in Westonaria on FridayLocal
-
-
Public urged to be cautious at Avalon Cemetery following robberiesLocal
-
Trollip taking calls from residents as mayorPolitics
-
Serena crushes Venus in flat family US Open showdownSport
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Wits in semi, battle for remaining slots heats upSport
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all tearySport
-
Mourinho fights for his future as City stage anniversary bashSport
-
Sharapova battles past Cirstea to set up Ostapenko clashSport
-
Curran rescues England after top order slumpSport
-
Paul McCartney: I won't retireLifestyle
-
Taking it to church: Tweeps react to epic programme at Aretha Franklin's funeralLifestyle
-
Detroit hosts star-studded funeral for Aretha FranklinLifestyle
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aretha 'Queen of Soul' Franklin's funeral serviceLifestyle
-
DJ Khaled launches furniture rangeLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘Amazing Grace’ at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queenLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin to be hailed as American institution at funeralLifestyle
-
Ava Duvernay's company acquires rights to distribute SA film 'Vaya' in the USLifestyle
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPALocal
-
ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 electionsPolitics
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’Local
-
[OPINION] Unholy alliance to no good endOpinion
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Geoffrey Qhena’s departure from IDC allows ‘new talent’ to take overBusiness
-
Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructureBusiness
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'Business
-
#RandReport: Rand steadies after emerging market rout, stocks fallBusiness
-
IDC CEO Geoffrey Qhena resignsBusiness
-
SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editorBusiness
#ArborMonth: CT zooms in on sustainability, awareness & water saving
The city's recreation and parks department with officials will be exploring new ways to maintain district and community parks and addressing water conservation.
CAPE TOWN - Sustainability, awareness and water saving will be in sharp focus during the City of Cape Town's Arbor Month.
The city's recreation and parks department with officials will be exploring new ways to maintain district and community parks, as well as, addressing water conservation over the short and long term.
The initiative also aims to urge residents to protect indigenous forests.
The city's JP Smith said: “It’s important that they increasingly use water-wise and indigenous plants to green our city, especially where there’s alternative water source available. We urge all of our partners in the private sector as well as our residents to carry on deploying water saving methods and planting trees and to take up the challenge of planting indigenous trees.”
-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank20 hours ago
-
ANC wants conferences wrapped up as it gets in election mode3 hours ago
-
Trollip taking calls from residents as mayor4 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 August 20187 hours ago
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA17 hours ago
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'6 hours ago
