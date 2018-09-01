ANC wants conferences wrapped up as it gets in election mode

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says the party has given itself until the end of November to finalise these lists.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it wants all regional and provincial conferences wrapped up this weekend, so it can dedicate the next two months to drawing up candidate lists for the 2019 polls.

The party's national executive committee took a decision to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) at a meeting on Thursday but doesn't believe the move will impact on its election plan.

It says embattled former Premier Supra Mahumapelo was part of the decision to dissolve the provincial executive he chaired.

A provincial task team will assume all powers of the provincial executive in the North West as it prepares to go to the polls.

This includes overseeing the candidates lists.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says the party has given itself until the end of November to finalise these lists.

“We have agreed throughout the country that our energy will be spent on working together and we bring everybody together to refocus their energies on the election work around the country.”

He says the party’s new membership process launched this week will ensure that all members are allowed to participate in the nomination and election of candidates, amid previous claims of gatekeeping.

‘ANC WILL WIN IN NORTH WEST’

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the North West says the ANC will still win elections in the province despite the dissolution of the PEC.

The North West SACP’s Madoda Sambatha says despite recent challenges, which include residents calling for the removal of Mahumapelo, the ruling party still has a solid following.

“ANC has a greater support in the North West.”

He says no one individual can hold the party ransom.

“There should never be any person in the ANC who blackmails the ANC on an assumed influence.”

Sambatha says those appointed to the provincial task team must focus on unifying the organisation.