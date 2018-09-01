About 50 nabbed for various crimes in Westonaria on Friday
The operation was part of a joint venture between police, traffic officials and members of the community policing forum.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested about 50 suspects for various crimes in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.
The operation on Friday was part of a joint venture between police, traffic officials and members of the community policing forum.
Police say various roadblocks were also conducted where about 250 vehicles and 450 people were stopped and searched.
The police's Lucky Matome say they also recovered several rounds of ammunition and a 9mm firearm which was abandoned in the same area.
“The suspects were nabbed for various crimes including possession of suspected stolen goods, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and other minor offences such as undocumented foreign nations. The undocumented foreign national will be dealt with accordingly by the Department of Home Affairs, particularly the immigration office.”
