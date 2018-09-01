3 people die in Philippi East house fire

The victims are two women and a man and they all died as a result of smoke inhalation.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died in a house fire in Philippi East.

It's understood the blaze started in the early hours of Saturday.

The city's Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “The incident was handed over to the police and the cause of the fire is undetermined at the moment.”