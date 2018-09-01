200 displaced, 1 dead in Clay Oven shack fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
Go

200 displaced, 1 dead in Clay Oven shack fire

Three people suffered smoke inhalation in Saturday morning's blaze near Witkoppen Road in Midrand.

Around 200 shack dwellers have been left homeless after a fire in the Clay Oven Informal Settlement which killed one person. Picture: Twitter/@RobertMulaudzi
Around 200 shack dwellers have been left homeless after a fire in the Clay Oven Informal Settlement which killed one person. Picture: Twitter/@RobertMulaudzi
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) say around 200 shack dwellers have been left homeless after a fire in the Clay Oven informal settlement which killed one person.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation in Saturday morning's blaze near Witkoppen Road in Midrand.

It's claimed the fire was started deliberately, during a domestic dispute.

Disaster management officials are providing relief for displaced people.

EMS' Robert Mulaudzi said: “Eighty shacks were destroyed by the fire incident leaving about 200 people displaced. One male patient was confirmed dead on the scene and the other three patients were treated for smoke inhalation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA