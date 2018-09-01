200 displaced, 1 dead in Clay Oven shack fire
Three people suffered smoke inhalation in Saturday morning's blaze near Witkoppen Road in Midrand.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) say around 200 shack dwellers have been left homeless after a fire in the Clay Oven informal settlement which killed one person.
It's claimed the fire was started deliberately, during a domestic dispute.
Disaster management officials are providing relief for displaced people.
EMS' Robert Mulaudzi said: “Eighty shacks were destroyed by the fire incident leaving about 200 people displaced. One male patient was confirmed dead on the scene and the other three patients were treated for smoke inhalation.”
@CityofJoburgEMS 1 person died,3 others treated for Smoke inhalation during a Multiple Shacks on fire Incident @Clayhoven Informal Settlement along Witkoppen road early hours of this morning at around 04h00,203 people displaced @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgFireSafety pic.twitter.com/Q0EUB81XSD— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) September 1, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
