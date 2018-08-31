Williams accuses Manyi of trying to influence inquiry testimony
The acting chief executive at GCIS, Phumla Williams, is currently testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The acting chief executive at Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Phumla Williams, has accused her predecessor Mzwanele Manyi of trying to influence of her testimony.
Williams is currently testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, about the events that took place after Manyi took over as head of GCIS after Themba Maseko was sacked.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has called on commission’s investigators to investigate the matter.
Williams said: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”
Manyi has, on Friday, taken to Twitter to respond to Williams's claim, saying he was merely trying to clarify that the widely criticised New Age breakfast briefings happened after his tenure.
Just so it's clear. Phumla was relating the changes I brought into GCIS. In the same breath she mentions TNA/SABC breakfast which in my view created the impression that I was somehow part of that. So I sent her a text for her to clarify that this happened AFTER my era pic.twitter.com/j1TRvG8q1N— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) August 31, 2018
WATCH: Phumla Williams gives evidence at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
