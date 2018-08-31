Taking it to church: Tweeps react to epic programme at Aretha Franklin's funeral

The service fit for a queen has people watching from around the world humming and amen-ing to songs and speeches delivered by a host of special guests.

JOHANNESBURG - Big hats, soulful singing, hearty preaching - these are just some of the goings-on at Aretha Franklin's funeral that's taking tweeps to church this evening.

Franklin, who died aged 76 on 16 August, is being sent off in a befitting ceremony in Detroit, Michigan.

Earlier, her casket arrived in a classic Cadillac led in front by over 100 pink Cadillacs through the city's streets.

This funeral hasn’t even started yet and I’m already in my living room like... #AreathaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/Ric3GyHFdB — DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) August 31, 2018

The pianist is doing miracles on them keys 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ArethaFranklinFuneral — Rokhethwa M.D.™️ 💎💊💉😷🏥 (@rocsid808) August 31, 2018

#ArethaFranklinFuneral



The cream of black excellence is gathered in that one church service... pic.twitter.com/VirZvJFDS2 — Sibusiso PhD Dlamini (@sbudadee) August 31, 2018

The choir thou ! I’m truly blessed 🙌🏾#ArethaFranklinFuneral — @Tebogo (@tebogomvundla) August 31, 2018

Bill Clinton sitting in the back, chill AF. This ain't his first black funeral, he knows the drill. #ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/bntbjs6VM4 — Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) August 31, 2018

I’m tryna stay saved today but Faith Hill clapping off-beat and singing off-key is testing my religion#ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/rpTliAOB4q — K.Elizabeth AKA Cleopatra Jones Jr. (@theKelizabeth82) August 31, 2018

Watching the #ArethaFranklinFuneral makes me miss church <3 — Melanated Misfit (@paulaassou) August 31, 2018