Taking it to church: Tweeps react to epic programme at Aretha Franklin's funeral
The service fit for a queen has people watching from around the world humming and amen-ing to songs and speeches delivered by a host of special guests.
JOHANNESBURG - Big hats, soulful singing, hearty preaching - these are just some of the goings-on at Aretha Franklin's funeral that's taking tweeps to church this evening.
Franklin, who died aged 76 on 16 August, is being sent off in a befitting ceremony in Detroit, Michigan.
Earlier, her casket arrived in a classic Cadillac led in front by over 100 pink Cadillacs through the city's streets.
The service fit for a queen has people watching from around the world humming and amen-ing to songs and speeches delivered by a host of special guests.
This funeral hasn’t even started yet and I’m already in my living room like... #AreathaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/Ric3GyHFdB— DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) August 31, 2018
Y'all know Fantasia is the one who's gonna take everybody out, right? #ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/cmA7eoqZ6N— Tiffany, 'Tis I (@WhoIsTiffIsMe) August 31, 2018
The pianist is doing miracles on them keys 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ArethaFranklinFuneral— Rokhethwa M.D.™️ 💎💊💉😷🏥 (@rocsid808) August 31, 2018
#ArethaFranklinFuneral— Sibusiso PhD Dlamini (@sbudadee) August 31, 2018
The cream of black excellence is gathered in that one church service... pic.twitter.com/VirZvJFDS2
The choir thou ! I’m truly blessed 🙌🏾#ArethaFranklinFuneral— @Tebogo (@tebogomvundla) August 31, 2018
Bill Clinton sitting in the back, chill AF. This ain't his first black funeral, he knows the drill. #ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/bntbjs6VM4— Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) August 31, 2018
I’m tryna stay saved today but Faith Hill clapping off-beat and singing off-key is testing my religion#ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/rpTliAOB4q— K.Elizabeth AKA Cleopatra Jones Jr. (@theKelizabeth82) August 31, 2018
Watching the #ArethaFranklinFuneral makes me miss church <3— Melanated Misfit (@paulaassou) August 31, 2018
The #ArethaFranklinFuneral is, as all of us would expect, unfolding as a remarkable and powerfully representative display of how we mourn and celebrate ancestors in this still foreign land. Every song. The dress. The energy and mood. The intergenerational protocols. This is us.— Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) August 31, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queen
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aretha 'Queen of Soul' Franklin's funeral service
-
Demi Lovato 'doing great' in rehab
-
Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘Amazing Grace’ at Aretha Franklin’s funeral
-
Detroit hosts star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.