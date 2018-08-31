'We need to work with the EFF'

Msimanga's job was saved by the failure of the EFF’s motion on Thursday, which was disallowed by the speaker on procedural grounds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane will reach out to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after a failed motion to remove Solly Msimanga as mayor.

The African National Congress (ANC) abandoned its motion after realising that it would not succeed without the support of the red berets.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says that he will write to the leaders of the EFF, requesting an urgent formal meeting to discuss what he calls the “attacks” on DA-led coalition governments.

He says they want to seek solutions that are in the best interests of the residents of the metros the party governs.

After surviving in council yesterday, Solly Msimanga also said he would reach out to the EFF.

“If there’s one thing I won’t deny here is that we’re going to try and reach out to the EFF. We need to work with the EFF. It would be delusional for us to think we can do this without the EFF.”

The EFF released a statement yesterday, saying that it would engage all stakeholders involved to develop a concrete way forward.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)