WCED calls on police to probe learner abductions 'as matter of urgency'
In the latest incident in the Steenberg area last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's not yet clear whether a series of abductions of schoolgirls in the city are linked or coordinated by the same group.
In the latest incident in the Steenberg area last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.
Earlier this month, the department was made aware two similar incidents, one in the Zonnebloem area and another attempted abduction in Rylands.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer says department officials and police have already had a meeting on the matter.
“All we can do is warn our schools and parents on measures they can take. The police must, I sincerely hope, investigate these as a matter of urgency. We’re also keeping them on watch and brief system, so we’ll get regular report backs as to where we are in the investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC in North West disbanded, say sources
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Dept to charge more teachers implicated in Parktown Boys sex assault matter
-
Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over
-
Mabuza: I am ready to face any court of law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.