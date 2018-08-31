WCED calls on police to probe learner abductions 'as matter of urgency'

In the latest incident in the Steenberg area last week, a grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's not yet clear whether a series of abductions of schoolgirls in the city are linked or coordinated by the same group.

Earlier this month, the department was made aware two similar incidents, one in the Zonnebloem area and another attempted abduction in Rylands.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says department officials and police have already had a meeting on the matter.

“All we can do is warn our schools and parents on measures they can take. The police must, I sincerely hope, investigate these as a matter of urgency. We’re also keeping them on watch and brief system, so we’ll get regular report backs as to where we are in the investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)