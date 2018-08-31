Water & Sanitation: CT water restrictions will not be lifted
Water and environmental affairs spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says dam levels are still out of the margins the department was looking at in order to lift the restrictions.
CAPE TOWN - The National Water and Sanitation Department says it will not lift the water restrictions in Cape Town.
This comes after the City of Cape Town proposed that the national department relax the water restriction levels.
The proposal was made during a meeting with the department on Friday last week to review the status of water in the dam system.
“Having looked at the situation and the fact that we’re moving closer to the end of the rainy season in the Western Cape, we’re not in the position to lift the restrictions.”
Ratau says the department will review the situation at the end of the hydrological year, which is in September.
Dams feeding the city are now sitting at 62% collectively, a 2% rise from last week.
The average dam levels for the Western Cape is 55%.
REDUCE WATER CONSUMPTION
The National Water and Sanitation Department is asking residents and farmers in the Eastern Cape to reduce their water consumption by 80% to prevent a looming water disaster.
Earlier this week, the department met with farmers from the drought-stricken towns of Kouga, Hankey, Patensie, Jeffreys Bay, Oyster Bay and Humansdorp.
The department says farmers initially asked for a 60% reduction, for irrigation purposes but later accepted 80%.
The national department says it is concerned that dam levels continue to drop in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga Local Municipality week on week.
The Kouga dam has dropped to an alarming 6.8%, the Churchill dam is at 16.27, the Impofu dam at 27.65 and the Groendal dam at 39.18.
Ratau says the department is urging residents to adhere to water restrictions and to use water sparingly.
Level C restrictions are currently in place.
“Due to the status for the drought, water users must reduce their consumption by 80% of the quantity they normally receive.”
Ratau says as part of its short-term intervention, the national department provided the Kouga Local Municipality with two 18,000 litre water tankers for emergency water carting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
