[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queen
Aretha Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last 6 hours but may very well go on for longer.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of Aretha Franklin is set to take place in a few moments at the Greater Grace Temple church in Detroit and in true 'Queen of Soul' style, it's a glamorous affair.
Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last six hours but may very well go on for longer.
US clergyman, Bishop TD Jakes, former US president Bill Clinton and star actress, Cicely Tyson are among a host of speakers who are scheduled to address mourners.
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp are among artists who will be performing.
From a convoy of pink Cadillacs, to a classic Cadillac hearse, eccentric fashion and thousands of fans, this is how things kicked off.
The casket carrying #ArethaFranklin being lifted to Greater Grace Temple. #QueenofSoul @freep pic.twitter.com/UTvFNLW7pt— Omar Abdel-Baqui (@omarabdelb) August 31, 2018
ARETHA ARRIVES: The #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin arrives in a Cadillac LaSalle hearse for her funeral at #Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. pic.twitter.com/AGMrkfqGbu— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 31, 2018
A lot of pink Cadillacs rolls in at Greater Grace Temple… #ArethaFranklinFuneral #arethafranklin #detroit #rip pic.twitter.com/cRGlIJPz1y— Jay Gray (@jaygraymatters) August 31, 2018
Only in #Detroit. 130 pink Cadillacs drive in front of Greater Grace Temple ahead of #ArethaFranklin funeral. pic.twitter.com/qTTJtDXNvS— ROOP RAJ (@rooprajfox2) August 31, 2018
Well done @Cadillac @freep. #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/ns4IjD234I— Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) August 31, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aretha 'Queen of Soul' Franklin's funeral service
-
Remembering Michael: Jackson's children mark singer's 60th birthday
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018
-
[WATCH] Tackling retirement: Jacob Zuma offers his services as a rugby player
-
DJ Khaled launches furniture range
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.