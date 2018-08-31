[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queen

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queen

Aretha Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last 6 hours but may very well go on for longer.

The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral on 31 August 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: AFP.
The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral on 31 August 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of Aretha Franklin is set to take place in a few moments at the Greater Grace Temple church in Detroit and in true 'Queen of Soul' style, it's a glamorous affair.

Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last six hours but may very well go on for longer.

US clergyman, Bishop TD Jakes, former US president Bill Clinton and star actress, Cicely Tyson are among a host of speakers who are scheduled to address mourners.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp are among artists who will be performing.

From a convoy of pink Cadillacs, to a classic Cadillac hearse, eccentric fashion and thousands of fans, this is how things kicked off.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA