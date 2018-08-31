[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queen

Aretha Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last 6 hours but may very well go on for longer.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of Aretha Franklin is set to take place in a few moments at the Greater Grace Temple church in Detroit and in true 'Queen of Soul' style, it's a glamorous affair.

Franklin, who died on 16 August aged 76, will be given a befitting send-off which is scheduled to last six hours but may very well go on for longer.

US clergyman, Bishop TD Jakes, former US president Bill Clinton and star actress, Cicely Tyson are among a host of speakers who are scheduled to address mourners.

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams and Marvin Sapp are among artists who will be performing.

From a convoy of pink Cadillacs, to a classic Cadillac hearse, eccentric fashion and thousands of fans, this is how things kicked off.

ARETHA ARRIVES: The #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin arrives in a Cadillac LaSalle hearse for her funeral at #Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. pic.twitter.com/AGMrkfqGbu — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 31, 2018