[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
In a moving ad created by William's main sponsor, Nike, we get to see the start and culmination of her success at the US Open, starting from when she was nine with her father encouraging her to see herself at the tournament.
JOHANNESBURG - Tennis great Serena Williams' rise to the top is no coincidence. It's built on decades of hard work dating back to when her father, Richard, trained her and sister Venus to be the best they can be.
In a moving ad created by William's main sponsor, Nike, we get to see the start and culmination of her success at the US Open, starting from when she was nine with her father encouraging her to see herself competing at the tournament.
Williams has had quite a tough time lately, from being subject to constant random drug tests to the banning of the 'catsuit' she wore at the French Open which helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.
Nike has shown its support for her with a few promos, including this viral ad.
If you don’t dare to try and chase your dreams, you'll rob yourself the joy of doing it. Don't just dream it. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/tjpZzVdP8I— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 27, 2018
Oh, and for to all her haters, this court twirl is especially for you.
Twirling into Friday!! ✨ #USOpen @usopen pic.twitter.com/ypVIek40uc— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 30, 2018
