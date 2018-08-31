[WATCH LIVE] Phumla Williams gives evidence at Zondo Commission

Acting GCIS CEO Phumla Williams is giving evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Williams takes the stand just a day after her predecessor, Themba Maseko, told the commission how former President Jacob Zuma fired him after he refused to help the Gupta family channel the GCIS budget into their newspaper, The New Age and television channel ANN7.

WATCH: Phumla Williams gives evidence at Zondo Commission