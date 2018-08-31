[WATCH LIVE] Aretha 'Queen of Soul' Franklin's funeral service
Watch the funeral service of Aretha Franklin, live from Detroit, Michigan.
NEW YORK - Aretha Franklin’s funeral begins shortly, the iconic singer is expected to be hailed as an American institution with a celebration ceremony that will feature dozens of speakers and musical tributes.
Franklin, who died earlier this month at the age of 76 at her Detroit home, from pancreatic cancer will be laid to rest on Friday.
The programme for the funeral service reveals a list of names from former US President Bill Clinton to Reverend Jesse Jackson, super producer Clive Davis, and actress and activist Cicely Tyson an indication of the enormous impact Franklin made.
The service will mark her role in music and in civil rights and it’s estimated the funeral will last six hours but many think it may go on longer in an attempt to give Franklin the celebratory send-off she deserves.
The funeral, at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple, will feature performances by those influenced by Franklin’s soaring voice including Chaka Khan and Ariana Grande.
WATCH: Franklin's funeral
Timeline
