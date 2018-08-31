'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'

The ANC’s NEC moved to dissolve the provincial executive, which Supra Mahumapelo was still chairing following his resignation as premier in May.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has suggested there’s no bad blood between it and ousted North West provincial chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo.

The national executive committee (NEC) moved on Thursday night to dissolve the provincial executive, which he was still chairing following his resignation as premier in May.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule says Mahumapelo is a disciplined member of the movement, who was part of the discussions and accepted the decision to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC).

He may be viewed as the cause of much of the instability and infighting within the ANC in the North West, but the party’s national executive says Mahumapelo will not be sidelined as it gears up for 2019’s election.

The national working committee will, in the coming week or two, determine who will serve on the provincial task team under Premier Job Mokgoro’s leadership.

Magashule has suggested that Mahumapelo won’t be excluded.

“He is one of our leaders, who have invested heavily in politics, and he will still be playing a role in our structures within the ANC.”

Magashule says the focus now is to engage with communities and to consult widely to mend the rifts in the party ahead of the 2019 polls.

