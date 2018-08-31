The EWN Round-Up: Farewell Aretha; Mzwanele Manyi passing crip notes?

Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up.

JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up below.

The EWN Round-Up:

💬 Passing the crip note! While at the state capture inquiry, Phumla Williams got an SMS from ex-GCIS boss Mzwanele Manyi telling her what to say.

🤔 The ANC NW’s house of cards has come tumbling down. Here’s some insight into how it fell apart.

😲 A security guard has been shot dead and a suspect wounded during a robbery caught on camera in Rosebank.

⚖👍 A landmark ConCourt ruling has finally given Muslim marriages the recognition that has been so long fought for.

❤ 🎾 [WATCH] No, we’re not crying, you’re crying! This moving Serena Williams ad created by Nike is getting everybody all teary.

🎶👌👑 The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin’s casket arrived in true diva style in a classic Cadillac to her befitting send-off this afternoon.