The EWN Round-Up: Farewell Aretha; Mzwanele Manyi passing crip notes?

Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up.

The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral on 31 August 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: AFP.
The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral on 31 August 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up below.

The EWN Round-Up:

💬 Passing the crip note! While at the state capture inquiry, Phumla Williams got an SMS from ex-GCIS boss Mzwanele Manyi telling her what to say.

🤔 The ANC NW’s house of cards has come tumbling down. Here’s some insight into how it fell apart.

😲 A security guard has been shot dead and a suspect wounded during a robbery caught on camera in Rosebank.

⚖👍 A landmark ConCourt ruling has finally given Muslim marriages the recognition that has been so long fought for.

❤ 🎾 [WATCH] No, we’re not crying, you’re crying! This moving Serena Williams ad created by Nike is getting everybody all teary.

🎶👌👑 The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin’s casket arrived in true diva style in a classic Cadillac to her befitting send-off this afternoon.

