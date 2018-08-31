-
ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 electionsPolitics
-
SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editorBusiness
-
The EWN Round-Up: Farewell Aretha; Mzwanele Manyi passing crip notes?Local
-
NSFAS ‘working’ to re-open fund applicationsLocal
-
Lentegeur CPF to hold candlelight vigil to highlight gang violence scourgeLocal
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 electionsPolitics
-
SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editorBusiness
-
The EWN Round-Up: Farewell Aretha; Mzwanele Manyi passing crip notes?Local
-
NSFAS ‘working’ to re-open fund applicationsLocal
-
Lentegeur CPF to hold candlelight vigil to highlight gang violence scourgeLocal
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all tearySport
-
Mourinho fights for his future as City stage anniversary bashSport
-
Sharapova battles past Cirstea to set up Ostapenko clashSport
-
Curran rescues England after top order slumpSport
-
US Open second seed Wozniacki toppled by TsurenkoSport
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?Local
Popular Topics
-
DJ Khaled launches furniture rangeLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘Amazing Grace’ at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queenLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin to be hailed as American institution at funeralLifestyle
-
Ava Duvernay's company acquires rights to distribute SA film 'Vaya' in the USLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all tearySport
-
French actor Depardieu faces rape investigation, denies wrongdoingLifestyle
-
Remembering Michael: Jackson's children mark singer's 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Bloomin' brilliant: Spring flowers brighten up the West CoastLifestyle
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’Local
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witnessLocal
-
Williams accuses Manyi of trying to influence inquiry testimonyLocal
-
Instability, infighting reasons for disbanding NW leadership, says ANCPolitics
-
SACP 'will not celebrate' over ANC NW's troublesPolitics
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff says 9-month sales rise 2%Business
-
Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’Local
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructureLocal
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiryBusiness
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12Business
-
Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probeBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
The EWN Round-Up: Farewell Aretha; Mzwanele Manyi passing crip notes?
Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up.
JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of today's headlines? Catch up with EWN's Round-Up below.
The EWN Round-Up:
💬 Passing the crip note! While at the state capture inquiry, Phumla Williams got an SMS from ex-GCIS boss Mzwanele Manyi telling her what to say.
🤔 The ANC NW’s house of cards has come tumbling down. Here’s some insight into how it fell apart.
😲 A security guard has been shot dead and a suspect wounded during a robbery caught on camera in Rosebank.
⚖👍 A landmark ConCourt ruling has finally given Muslim marriages the recognition that has been so long fought for.
❤ 🎾 [WATCH] No, we’re not crying, you’re crying! This moving Serena Williams ad created by Nike is getting everybody all teary.
🎶👌👑 The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin’s casket arrived in true diva style in a classic Cadillac to her befitting send-off this afternoon.
Popular in Local
-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank2 hours ago
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'2 hours ago
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witness3 hours ago
-
'We need to work with the EFF'12 hours ago
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?10 hours ago
-
Williams accuses Manyi of trying to influence inquiry testimony5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.