Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’
The Constitutional Court has given Sassa until the end of September to terminate its invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says her department’s partnership with the Post Office is beginning to yield results with over five million people now on the new SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold card system.
Shabangu, together with Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, has given an update on the progress in phasing out Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
WATCH: Min Shabangu assures that @OfficialSASSA will be able to pay #SocialGrants to beneficiaries, come 1st October @Dept_of_Women pic.twitter.com/lnaTHPj8XU— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 31, 2018
Shabangu says her department has made great progress in phasing in the Post Office to take over the payment of social grants, come the end of September.
“We’ve successfully swapped over five million beneficiaries. We are left with about 200,000 for us to completely swop them over.”
Shabangu says the Post Office now also offers the cash payment system.
“In terms of card swop and payments the Post Office, from now on, will fully take responsibility.”
Shabangu says while she’s concerned about infrastructure problems at the Post Office work is underway to address them.
