-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank
One criminal was also shot and wounded, however, no arrests have been made.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed the man shot dead outside the Standard Bank building in Rosebank is an on-duty security officer who was responding to an armed robbery.
One criminal was also shot and wounded, however, no arrests have been made.
Forensic officers have arrived on the scene where a security guard was shot dead while responding to a robbery on Baker Street outside the Standard Bank building.
[WATCH] Shots ring out during attempted robbery in Rosebank, Joburg. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/bMO00BJ1Xv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says one of the criminals was also wounded.
“A man who was walking down the street in Baker Street was confronted by four suspects, while they were robbing him there was a shootout and one guard was shot dead and the other suspect was also wounded but the suspects managed to take him away.”
Police say they are investigating a case of murder and armed robbery.
Cradock Road is closed off between Baker Street and Oxford Road due to the crime scene.
The JMPD says motorists can use Bolton Road as an alternative route.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
