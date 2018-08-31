SACP 'will not celebrate' over ANC NW's troubles

The ANC NEC has confirmed that it has disbanded the provincial leadership in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the North West says that the disbandment of African National Congress provincial executive council cannot be celebrated as it shows a weakness in the party’s structures.

The SACP’s Madoda Sambatha says that the PEC's disbandment is a cause for concern. The PEC had been led by former Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

“We will not celebrate. That decision means organisational processes could have gone wrong.”

Sambatha says that whoever makes it onto the provincial task team is critical.

This is the second time such an intervention is implemented over an unstable leadership in the province, after the 2009 disbandment of Nono Maloyi’s PEC, with Supra Mahumapelo as the then secretary.

