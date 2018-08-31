SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editor

Hlophe described joining the SABC as an opportunity to serve the public.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Dumisani Hlophe as a political editor: SABC News and Current Affairs.

“Mr Hlophe has vast experience in the political, research and content programming fields emanating from working as a political science lecturer, writer, political analyst, and political editor among other responsibilities he was previously entrusted with,” the public broadcaster said in a statement.

SABC News and Current Affairs group executive Phathiswa Magopeni described his appointment as yet another step taken by the public news service to consolidate its position as an independent and impartial news provider.

“He comes in during a transitional stage where we are not only strengthening our adherence to the public mandate but also strategically transforming our newsroom by examining our editorial processes to ensure credible and trusted content to the public of South Africa and beyond.”

Hlophe described joining the SABC as an opportunity to serve the public.

“It is an honour to be part of a public broadcaster that seeks to strengthen the country’s democracy.”

Hlophe will begin his new role on 3 September 2018.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA