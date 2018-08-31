SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editor

Hlophe described joining the SABC as an opportunity to serve the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Dumisani Hlophe as a political editor: SABC News and Current Affairs.

“Mr Hlophe has vast experience in the political, research and content programming fields emanating from working as a political science lecturer, writer, political analyst, and political editor among other responsibilities he was previously entrusted with,” the public broadcaster said in a statement.

SABC News and Current Affairs group executive Phathiswa Magopeni described his appointment as yet another step taken by the public news service to consolidate its position as an independent and impartial news provider.

“He comes in during a transitional stage where we are not only strengthening our adherence to the public mandate but also strategically transforming our newsroom by examining our editorial processes to ensure credible and trusted content to the public of South Africa and beyond.”

Hlophe described joining the SABC as an opportunity to serve the public.

“It is an honour to be part of a public broadcaster that seeks to strengthen the country’s democracy.”

Hlophe will begin his new role on 3 September 2018.