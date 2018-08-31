Popular Topics
Go

Rob Packham murder case heads to WC High Court

On Thursday, the matter was transferred from the Wynberg Magistrates Court to the High Court for a pre-trial conference set to take place on 26 October.

Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Constantia resident Rob Packham is headed to the Western Cape High Court where he's expected to stand trial for the murder of his wife.

On Thursday, the matter was transferred from the Wynberg magistrates court to the High Court for a pre-trial conference set to take place on 26 October.

Packham was taken into custody shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

He’s been charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

