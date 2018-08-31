Investigation underway into deadly Karoo bus crash
Thursday morning's tragedy occurred on a road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department is assisting authorities in an investigation into a bus crash in which 10 people died in the Karoo.
Thursday morning's tragedy occurred on a road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.
About 30 other passengers were also injured.
The Naledi bus is said to have been travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape, when tragedy struck after 2am.
Reports suggest that the driver lost control after hitting an animal on the road.
Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant has sent his condolences to the families of the victims.
He says the crash happened on a stretch of road that has a long history of public transport crashes, claiming lives and injuring many.
Grant says that these incidents have, however, decreased substantially in recent times since the introduction of various road safety interventions on that strip.
These include an average speed over distance camera enforcement system and fatigue management initiatives.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
Daniels: I was vilified and harassed at Eskom for being whistleblower
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
Dept to charge more teachers implicated in Parktown Boys sex assault matter
-
Msimanga 'vindicated' over failed motions, 'ready to go back to work'
-
Canal Walk confirms complaint over potential alleged abduction-related incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.