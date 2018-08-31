Investigation underway into deadly Karoo bus crash

Thursday morning's tragedy occurred on a road between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department is assisting authorities in an investigation into a bus crash in which 10 people died in the Karoo.

About 30 other passengers were also injured.

The Naledi bus is said to have been travelling from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape, when tragedy struck after 2am.

Reports suggest that the driver lost control after hitting an animal on the road.

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant has sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

He says the crash happened on a stretch of road that has a long history of public transport crashes, claiming lives and injuring many.

Grant says that these incidents have, however, decreased substantially in recent times since the introduction of various road safety interventions on that strip.

These include an average speed over distance camera enforcement system and fatigue management initiatives.

