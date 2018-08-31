Popular Topics
Police welcome three life sentences handed to Upington rapist

The 38-year-old man sexually assaulted five girls aged between 11 and 15.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Northern Cape have welcomed the three life sentences handed down to a man who has been convicted of rape.

The 38-year-old was sentenced in the Upington Regional Court on Thursday.

He sexually assaulted five girls aged between 11 and 15.

The convicted rapist, who can't be named, had a tuck shop and would lure the girls with sweets, drinks and money.

He would then rape them. The incidents occurred over a year.

The man was arrested in February 2012.

He was successfully prosecuted on four counts of rape and was hit with three life sentences and an additional six years.

This sentence was handed down on the same day that the Western Cape High Court punished a serial rapist who targeted school girls in Khayelitsha.

Aviwe Hoya was slapped with five life sentences.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

