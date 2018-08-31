[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Wits in semi, battle for remaining slots heats up

leetok | In this episode of Pitchside Podcast, Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro take a look at round 6 of Varsity Football 2018.

In this episode of Pitchside Podcast, Ahmed and Michael look at round six of Varsity Football 2018. Big results for Wits, who now sit in second with one group game to go.

They have confirmed their semifinal berth.

Pedro and Kajee speak to NWU first-year student, Banele Hlophe, about the transition from high school to varsity and balancing football in the process.

The feature match in the next episode is the race for the top four, with Tuks, TUT and NWU all in with a shout.

Follow @ewnsport on Twitter. Feel free to also tweet Ahmed and Mike on @ahmedkajee & @mikepedro23 respectively.