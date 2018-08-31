Oudtshoorn community urged to reduce water consumption

The greater Oudtshoorn area is experiencing water shortages as a result of low dam levels.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has urged all residents and industry to reduce water consumption in Oudtshoorn.

This in light of the ongoing drought that's being experienced in the province.

Dam levels in the town have been recorded at 31.12% this week.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson Tertius Simmers says: “I’ve written to the Minister of Environmental Affairs And Development Planning, Anton Bredell, requesting his department install mechanisms to support the Oudtshoorn municipality in fighting the drought.”

The greater Oudtshoorn council has recently declared a local state of disaster due to the critical water shortages.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)