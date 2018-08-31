Oudtshoorn community urged to reduce water consumption
The greater Oudtshoorn area is experiencing water shortages as a result of low dam levels.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has urged all residents and industry to reduce water consumption in Oudtshoorn.
The greater Oudtshoorn area is experiencing water shortages as a result of low dam levels.
This in light of the ongoing drought that's being experienced in the province.
Dam levels in the town have been recorded at 31.12% this week.
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson Tertius Simmers says: “I’ve written to the Minister of Environmental Affairs And Development Planning, Anton Bredell, requesting his department install mechanisms to support the Oudtshoorn municipality in fighting the drought.”
The greater Oudtshoorn council has recently declared a local state of disaster due to the critical water shortages.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC NEC confirms party's North West leadership disbanded
-
Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probe
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
ANC in North West disbanded, say sources
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Court slams Ramaphosa, Cabinet for not recognising Muslim marriages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.