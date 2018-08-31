Old Mutual half-year profit flat

Adjusted headline earnings per share, the widely watched profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 122.3 cents, unchanged from the prior year.

JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual reported no growth in half-year profit on Friday as higher taxes and unemployment hit consumer spending, but the number two insurer in South Africa declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share and a special dividend of 100 cents per share.

Old Mutual, alongside rivals such as Sanlam, Liberty Holdings and Discovery Ltd, have witnessed a profit squeeze in recent years as cash-strapped consumers put off buying insurance or cancelled their existing policies.

The company largely wrapped up a radical break up aimed at disentangling its costly conglomerate structure with a primary listing in Johannesburg in June.

Old Mutual, which traces its roots back to the mid-19th century as South Africa’s first mutual aid society with 166 members, said it was on track to spin off part of its 53% interest in South Africa’s fourth-largest lender, Nedbank , later this year.