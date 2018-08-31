Old Mutual half-year profit flat
Adjusted headline earnings per share, the widely watched profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 122.3 cents, unchanged from the prior year.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual reported no growth in half-year profit on Friday as higher taxes and unemployment hit consumer spending, but the number two insurer in South Africa declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share and a special dividend of 100 cents per share.
Adjusted headline earnings per share, the widely watched profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 122.3 cents, unchanged from the prior year.
Old Mutual, alongside rivals such as Sanlam, Liberty Holdings and Discovery Ltd, have witnessed a profit squeeze in recent years as cash-strapped consumers put off buying insurance or cancelled their existing policies.
The company largely wrapped up a radical break up aimed at disentangling its costly conglomerate structure with a primary listing in Johannesburg in June.
Old Mutual, which traces its roots back to the mid-19th century as South Africa’s first mutual aid society with 166 members, said it was on track to spin off part of its 53% interest in South Africa’s fourth-largest lender, Nedbank , later this year.
Popular in Business
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
-
Bain admits it should have consulted more widely over Sars operation model
-
Analyst: Local, global factors driving rand’s decline
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.