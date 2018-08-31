NSFAS ‘working’ to re-open fund applications

There was an outcry after applications for next year were stopped to clear payment backlogs.

JOHANNESBURG - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randall Carolissen says extensive work and planning has gone into ensuring that fund applications are re-opened on Monday.

Carolissen was appointed as the fund's administrator by Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor earlier this month.

He says no structures were put in place to rollout free higher education after the announcement late last year.

“We had to do a lot of work. Clearly, there was no sense of what the university requirements are from a data perspective, there’s was no urgency [and] the staff was demotivated. I’m happy to say the staff has now got purpose.”

