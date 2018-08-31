Popular Topics
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry

Malusi Moyane claimed suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was travelling to Russia to sign an agreement with that country’s revenue service.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: GCIS
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s urgent trip to Moscow in 2017 did not trigger alarm bells, despite it now being described as potentially irregular and suspicious.

Gigaba testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday morning.

He was Finance Minister from March 2017 until February 2018.

Moyane claimed that he was travelling to Russia to sign an agreement with that country’s revenue service.

Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg read a memo from acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon which was received earlier this week.

“Ministerial approval was granted for the trip with no information regarding the purpose of the trip. It simply speaks to ‘sign off on a tax matter’. This trip was signed off on the same day as the travel. The International Relations team and Sars were not aware of the trip. The circumstances and secrecy of this trip are very suspicious.”

Gigaba says he didn’t suspect anything untoward.

“Your alarm bells didn’t go off?” Steinberg asked Gigaba.

Gigaba responded: “They didn’t go off because the commissioner of revenue service travels, of necessity, quite a lot, for a number of reasons. I did not have any reasons to suspect that there was anything [suspicious].”

WATCH: Gigaba, Nene appear before Nugent Commission

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

