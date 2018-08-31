Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry
Malusi Moyane claimed suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was travelling to Russia to sign an agreement with that country’s revenue service.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s urgent trip to Moscow in 2017 did not trigger alarm bells, despite it now being described as potentially irregular and suspicious.
Gigaba testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday morning.
He was Finance Minister from March 2017 until February 2018.
Moyane claimed that he was travelling to Russia to sign an agreement with that country’s revenue service.
Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg read a memo from acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon which was received earlier this week.
“Ministerial approval was granted for the trip with no information regarding the purpose of the trip. It simply speaks to ‘sign off on a tax matter’. This trip was signed off on the same day as the travel. The International Relations team and Sars were not aware of the trip. The circumstances and secrecy of this trip are very suspicious.”
Gigaba says he didn’t suspect anything untoward.
“Your alarm bells didn’t go off?” Steinberg asked Gigaba.
Gigaba responded: “They didn’t go off because the commissioner of revenue service travels, of necessity, quite a lot, for a number of reasons. I did not have any reasons to suspect that there was anything [suspicious].”
WATCH: Gigaba, Nene appear before Nugent Commission
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probe
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
Maseko: Ajay Gupta instructed me to channel GCIS funds to 'New Age'
-
Rand recovers after emerging market rout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.