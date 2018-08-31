MJC welcomes court ruling on Muslim marriages

Judge Siraj Desai ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa and other respondents have failed in their constitutional obligation to enact legislation governing Muslim marriages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has welcomed Friday’s decision in the Western Cape High Court, providing legal protection to Muslim women and their children in cases of divorce.

Judge Siraj Desai ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa and other respondents have failed in their constitutional obligation to enact legislation governing Muslim marriages and the consequences of divorce within the South African context.

The council says the ruling is a major milestone for Muslims in South Africa.

The organisation's shaykh Riad Fataar said: “It’s an opportunity for our president [Ramaphosa] to make a mark in history by recognising the Muslim marriages, which is long overdue.”

