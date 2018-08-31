MJC welcomes court ruling on Muslim marriages
Judge Siraj Desai ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa and other respondents have failed in their constitutional obligation to enact legislation governing Muslim marriages.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has welcomed Friday’s decision in the Western Cape High Court, providing legal protection to Muslim women and their children in cases of divorce.
Judge Siraj Desai ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa and other respondents have failed in their constitutional obligation to enact legislation governing Muslim marriages and the consequences of divorce within the South African context.
The council says the ruling is a major milestone for Muslims in South Africa.
The organisation's shaykh Riad Fataar said: “It’s an opportunity for our president [Ramaphosa] to make a mark in history by recognising the Muslim marriages, which is long overdue.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
City of Joburg demolishes illegal structures in Northcliff
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witness
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructure
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.