Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over

The City of Johannesburg will be demolishing two illegal buildings in Northcliff and Cyrildene, which Mayor Herman Mashaba says is part of his campaign to deal with corruption.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg will be demolishing two illegal buildings in Northcliff and Cyrildene.

Mayor Herman Mashaba says that over 50 houses have been built without the right building procedures being followed.

The city says it has received court orders to demolish structures which have not been built with the right permits.

Mashaba says that this is part of his campaign to deal with corruption.

“Such things have to be stopped because we can’t have a building one day collapsing on our people. So, we’re sending a message to the residents of the city of Johannesburg that the days of lawlessness in the city are over.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA