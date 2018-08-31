Mashaba: The days of lawlessness in the city are over
The City of Johannesburg will be demolishing two illegal buildings in Northcliff and Cyrildene, which Mayor Herman Mashaba says is part of his campaign to deal with corruption.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg will be demolishing two illegal buildings in Northcliff and Cyrildene.
Mayor Herman Mashaba says that over 50 houses have been built without the right building procedures being followed.
The city says it has received court orders to demolish structures which have not been built with the right permits.
Mashaba says that this is part of his campaign to deal with corruption.
“Such things have to be stopped because we can’t have a building one day collapsing on our people. So, we’re sending a message to the residents of the city of Johannesburg that the days of lawlessness in the city are over.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
