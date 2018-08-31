Man shot dead in Rosebank

-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff says 9-month sales rise 2%Business
-
Man shot dead in RosebankLocal
-
Judge Davis: Parliament should be involved in appointing Sars commissionerLocal
-
Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’Local
-
MJC welcomes court ruling on Muslim marriagesLocal
-
'There’s no bad blood between ANC & ousted NW provincial chairperson Mahumapelo'Local
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff says 9-month sales rise 2%Business
-
Man shot dead in RosebankLocal
-
Judge Davis: Parliament should be involved in appointing Sars commissionerLocal
-
Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’Local
-
MJC welcomes court ruling on Muslim marriagesLocal
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all tearySport
-
Mourinho fights for his future as City stage anniversary bashSport
-
Sharapova battles past Cirstea to set up Ostapenko clashSport
-
Curran rescues England after top order slumpSport
-
US Open second seed Wozniacki toppled by TsurenkoSport
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?Local
Popular Topics
-
DJ Khaled launches furniture rangeLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘Amazing Grace’ at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Aretha Franklin's casket arrives in style for a funeral fit for a queenLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin to be hailed as American institution at funeralLifestyle
-
Ava Duvernay's company acquires rights to distribute SA film 'Vaya' in the USLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all tearySport
-
French actor Depardieu faces rape investigation, denies wrongdoingLifestyle
-
Remembering Michael: Jackson's children mark singer's 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Bloomin' brilliant: Spring flowers brighten up the West CoastLifestyle
-
'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’Local
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witnessLocal
-
Williams accuses Manyi of trying to influence inquiry testimonyLocal
-
Instability, infighting reasons for disbanding NW leadership, says ANCPolitics
-
SACP 'will not celebrate' over ANC NW's troublesPolitics
-
ANC NEC confirms party's North West leadership disbandedPolitics
-
[OPINION] Fathers and daughtersLocal
-
[OPINION] Trump’s comment about SA is a reminder that race still mattersOpinion
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’Local
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructureLocal
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiryBusiness
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12Business
-
Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probeBusiness
-
Rand recovers after emerging market routBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 11°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
Man shot dead in Rosebank
The circumstances around Friday afternoon's shooting are still unclear, but eyewitnesses say there appears to have been a robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead outside Standard Bank in Rosebank.
The circumstances around Friday afternoon's shooting are still unclear, but eyewitnesses say there appears to have been a robbery.
[WATCH] Shots ring out during attempted robbery in Rosebank, Joburg. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/bMO00BJ1Xv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018
The body of a man lies covered in a foil blanket outside the Standard Bank building in Rosebank. The scene has been cordoned off with tape barring entry onto Baker Street from Oxford Road.
Officers and security personnel on the scene are not speaking to media as investigations continue.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witnessone hour ago
-
'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’one hour ago
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?8 hours ago
-
'We need to work with the EFF'10 hours ago
-
City of Joburg demolishes illegal structures in Northcliff4 hours ago
-
Williams accuses Manyi of trying to influence inquiry testimony3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.