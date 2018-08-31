Popular Topics
Man shot dead in Rosebank

The circumstances around Friday afternoon's shooting are still unclear, but eyewitnesses say there appears to have been a robbery.

The scene outside Standard Bank in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where a man has been shot dead in an alleged robbery. Picture: Supplied.
The scene outside Standard Bank in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where a man has been shot dead in an alleged robbery. Picture: Supplied.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead outside Standard Bank in Rosebank.

The circumstances around Friday afternoon's shooting are still unclear, but eyewitnesses say there appears to have been a robbery.

The body of a man lies covered in a foil blanket outside the Standard Bank building in Rosebank. The scene has been cordoned off with tape barring entry onto Baker Street from Oxford Road.

Officers and security personnel on the scene are not speaking to media as investigations continue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)



Comments

