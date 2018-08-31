Man shot dead in Rosebank

The circumstances around Friday afternoon's shooting are still unclear, but eyewitnesses say there appears to have been a robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead outside Standard Bank in Rosebank.

[WATCH] Shots ring out during attempted robbery in Rosebank, Joburg. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/bMO00BJ1Xv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018

The body of a man lies covered in a foil blanket outside the Standard Bank building in Rosebank. The scene has been cordoned off with tape barring entry onto Baker Street from Oxford Road.

Officers and security personnel on the scene are not speaking to media as investigations continue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)