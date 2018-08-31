Man in custody for Philippi toddler’s murder
The body of two-year-old Oyingcwele Zokufa was also discovered on Thursday along the N2 near Nyanga.
CAPE TOWN - A man in custody for the murder of a Philippi toddler.
The body of two-year-old Oyingcwele Zokufa was also discovered on Thursday along the N2 near Nyanga.
A close friend of little Zokufa's family has told Eyewitness News that the little boy's aunt had an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday. After the man left their home, the child could not be found.
Millicent Monakali claims the man called the mother several times throughout the week, asking her to meet him so he can return the child.
“He called and said he had the child, but he never put the child on the phone to prove that he was with him. Since Sunday, we didn’t hear the child’s voice.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
