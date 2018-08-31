Mabuza: We won't tolerate looting of other people's property

Deputy President David Mabuza says that government is not going to tolerate the looting of foreign-owned shops in the country’s townships.

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza doesn't believe that the proliferation of foreign-owned businesses in townships is a problem if done correctly and legally.

He says this should not give people a licence to loot foreign-owned shops out of frustration.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday around the building of township economies as a vehicle for economic growth.

His remarks came a day after three people died when locals and foreigners clashed in White City, Soweto, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

He says allegations that people are being sold expired food is just a deception to loot.

“But of course, these kinds of incidents, as a country, we’re not going to tolerate. People are going to be arrested for looting other people’s property. They must be arrested.”

Mabuza adds that the playing field should be levelled and that all foreign-owned shops should pay tax like all other businesses.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)