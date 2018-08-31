Mabuza: We won't tolerate looting of other people's property

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mabuza: We won't tolerate looting of other people's property

Deputy President David Mabuza says that government is not going to tolerate the looting of foreign-owned shops in the country’s townships.

A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza doesn't believe that the proliferation of foreign-owned businesses in townships is a problem if done correctly and legally.

He says this should not give people a licence to loot foreign-owned shops out of frustration.

Mabuza was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday around the building of township economies as a vehicle for economic growth.

His remarks came a day after three people died when locals and foreigners clashed in White City, Soweto, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.

Mabuza says that government is not going to tolerate the looting of foreign-owned shops in the country’s townships.

He says allegations that people are being sold expired food is just a deception to loot.

“But of course, these kinds of incidents, as a country, we’re not going to tolerate. People are going to be arrested for looting other people’s property. They must be arrested.”

Mabuza adds that the playing field should be levelled and that all foreign-owned shops should pay tax like all other businesses.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA