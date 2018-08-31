Mabuza: I am ready to face any court of law
Deputy President David Mabuza says that despite the cloud of corruption allegations hanging over his head, he has nothing to hide and will subject himself to an audit.
CAPE TOWN - A team determining how to conduct lifestyle audits of top government officials should be ready to make recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of September.
Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Assembly on Thursday that the public will be informed when government is ready to start the audits.
He says that despite the cloud of corruption allegations hanging over his head, he has nothing to hide and will subject himself to an audit.
Mabuza says he’s been unfairly accused of corruption and has challenged his accusers to take concrete action if they have proof.
“I am ready to face any court of law. If I’ve done anything wrong… let it be. But it’s incorrect to continue to cast aspersion on a person that is tantamount to character assassination.”
Mabuza says a technical team, considering how to conduct lifestyle audits, comprises law enforcement authorities and tax officials.
Despite an onslaught from Members of Parliament regarding his own credibility, Mabuza says that he has nothing to hide.
“I’m available. The very fact that I’m standing here, I’m going to subject myself in every requirement of this government at whatever point.”
