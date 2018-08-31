[LISTEN] Parents share how their children are being abused at Parktown Boys

Eusebius McKaiser looks at whether or not Parktown Boys has been covering up abuse at the school.

Parents of some of the boys who have been abused at Parktown boys have spoken out.

The parents say they have been sounding the alarm about the atrocities happening at the school and the teachers have been hiding the truth.

The latest scandal to hit the school is of an assistant water polo coach who pleaded guilty last week to 144 charges of sexual assault acts on young schoolboys.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser, Philani Mofokeng*, who is a parent to one of the boys who laid a charge against the assistant water polo coach, Collan Rex says this has been happening for a while.

The boy is currently going through a lot but we are getting him the necessary help so that he can help with the upcoming exams. Philani Mofekeng*, Parent of the Boys who have laid a charge against Collan Rex

This thing started years ago but we only picked this up three years ago when he was doing grade 10. And we tried to get through to him although it was extremely difficult. Philani Mofekeng*, Parent of the Boys who have laid a charge against Collan Rex

He would sit by himself, he started using marijuana and he would bottle up and didn't want to play with anyone. Philani Mofekeng*, Parent of the Boys who have laid a charge against Collan Rex

When he finally spoke, there were other parents at school and then we realised he is not the only one. We came together as parents and fortunately enough, there were parents who have been investigating this. Philani Mofekeng*, Parent of the Boys who have laid a charge against Collan Rex

The biggest problem is that it is a culture in that school. At the initiation they told them what happens here stays here and that silence code stays with them. Philani Mofekeng*, Parent of the Boys who have laid a charge against Collan Rex

Callers shared their experiences with the school as well.

Abuse at Parktown Boys has been going on for many many years. I reported it to the school and the department in 2006. I was told by the department that I was trying to destroy the school. My son was badly assaulted at the prefect's assembly. There is a culture of violence and the teachers cover it up. Joy, Mother of one of the boys who went to Park Town boys

My son never recovered and he took his life in December. He was never the same after attending the school. Joy, Mother of one of the boys who went to Park Town boys

Eusebius also spoke to development specialist Luke Lamprecht who compiled a report about the history of abuse at Parktown Boys High School. Take a listen...

