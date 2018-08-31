[LISTEN] Is there any way to alleviate the fuel price burden?

Radio 702 | Layton Beard, the spokesperson for Automobile Association, comments on some of the ways to decrease the fuel price.

CAPE TOWN - "At the beginning of the year, it cost you R600 to fill a 50-litre tank. Now it’s going to cost you around R820 to fill that tank," the Automobile Association’s (AA) Layton Beard said.

The AA expects petrol to increase by between 23 and 25 cents a litre in September, pushing the price above R16 a litre for the first time ever.

Beard comments on some of the ways to decrease the fuel price.

