[LISTEN] Is there any way to alleviate the fuel price burden?
Radio 702 | Layton Beard, the spokesperson for Automobile Association, comments on some of the ways to decrease the fuel price.
CAPE TOWN - "At the beginning of the year, it cost you R600 to fill a 50-litre tank. Now it’s going to cost you around R820 to fill that tank," the Automobile Association’s (AA) Layton Beard said.
The AA expects petrol to increase by between 23 and 25 cents a litre in September, pushing the price above R16 a litre for the first time ever.
Beard comments on some of the ways to decrease the fuel price.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Wits in semi, battle for remaining slots heats up
-
[LISTEN] How FoodForward SA is helping to ease hunger
-
[LISTEN] Leslie Sedibe wins landmark case against Fifa
-
[LISTEN] What Parliament's withdrawal of Expropriation Bill means
-
[LISTEN] Reading at a high price: Commission probes book price-fixing in SA
-
[LISTEN] Why MultiChoice chose Newzroom Afrika
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?
-
[LISTEN] A closer look at the DA's woes
-
[LISTEN] 93 or 95? Vehicle fuelling tips to save you some cash
-
[LISTEN] DA losses NMB, what will happen in Tshwane & Joburg?
-
[LISTEN] Cameron van der Burgh: I have big passion for investing
-
[LISTEN] Ad agency pulls Trump-Verwoerd campaign, returns Loeries
-
[LISTEN] ‘A smarter approach required in war against WC gangs’
-
[LISTEN] Parents share how their children are being abused at Parktown Boys
-
[LISTEN] Mongameli Bobani: Call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
-
[LISTEN] How car insurance premiums are calculated
-
[LISTEN] Why AfriForum backs Trump call for probe on SA land reform
-
[LISTEN] AwearSA Fashion Show to raise funds for UWC students
-
[LISTEN] 'R5 rifle is not meant for any kind of crowd control'
-
[LISTEN] Compulsive sexual behaviour disorder vs sex addiction
-
[LISTEN] What happened to that little boy in 'kidnapping' video?
-
[LISTEN] 'Black Twitter deals with issues negatively'
-
[LISTEN] Exploring options to invest for your child
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: UJ beat TUT to solidify top spot, Wits up to second
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.