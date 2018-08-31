Lentegeur CPF to hold candlelight vigil to highlight gang violence scourge
The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum is calling on residents, the religious fraternity and organisations to take a stand and join the fight against crime.
CAPE TOWN - The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) plans to have a candlelight vigil on Friday evening to highlight the scourge of gang violence.
The forum is calling on residents, the religious fraternity and organisations to take a stand and join the fight against crime.
The safety structure says it’s concerned about the increase in gang violence in the area over the past few weeks.
On Friday morning, a man was shot and wounded in the Mitchells Plain town centre.
Chairperson Byron de Villiers says residents are sick and tired of living in fear and wants action from law enforcement agencies.
“Depending on how the vigil goes and how the violence escalates; we will be doing another initiative after that in terms of raising awareness as the community has had enough.”
The vigil will start at 7pm in Eisleben Drive, from Hans Aschenborn Drive to Morgenster Drive.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
