Kris and Caitlyn Jenner cordial for daughters' sake

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner cordial for daughters' sake

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously admitted she finds it "tough" maintaining a relationship with her children - Burt, Casey, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie.

Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images/AFP.
Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images/AFP.
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – Kris and Caitlyn Jenner stay "cordial" for the sake of their daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have had a difficult split from the former athlete - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - but the pair remain civil for their kids, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A source told People magazine: "Kris and Caitlyn interact when they have to for the kids. It's important for Kylie and Kendall. They can be cordial, but like most exes, they're never going to be best friends. Things are still frosty between them. There are too many hurt feelings between Kris and Caitlyn and the older girls. It wasn't a happy, laughing interaction between Kris and Caitlyn. It was more like, this is a moment where we're coming together for the kids. It was very brief."

Meanwhile, Caitlyn previously admitted she finds it "tough" maintaining a relationship with her children - Burt, Casey, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie.

She said: "I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on. We're just human beings; we're going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it's all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA