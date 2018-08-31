'Killing of security guard a senseless crime'
Police have confirmed the man was shot dead when security guards responded to an armed robbery on Baker Street.
JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank says the killing of a security officer outside its Rosebank offices on Friday afternoon was a senseless crime.
Police have confirmed the man was shot dead when security guards responded to an armed robbery on Baker Street.
A criminal was shot but was rushed away from the scene by his accomplices.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini said: “A man who was walking down the street in Baker Street was confronted by four suspects. While they were robbing him there was a shootout and one guard was shot dead and the other suspect was also wounded but the suspects managed to take him away.”
Standard Bank has sent its condolences to the family of the security guard.
Spokesperson Ross Linstrom said: “It’s really senseless and we sent out our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Obviously, we can’t comment any further as this is now an ongoing police investigation.”
No arrests have yet been made, and police have confirmed one criminal was wounded in the shootout.
Cradock Road is closed off between Baker Street and Oxford Road due to the crime scene.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department says motorists can use Bolton Road as an alternative route.
[WATCH] Shots ring out during attempted robbery in Rosebank, Joburg. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/bMO00BJ1Xv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
