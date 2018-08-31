Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witness
Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams told the inquiry that during Friday’s tea break Manyi sent her a text message warning her not to implicate him in the controversial 'New Age' breakfast briefings.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo is considering summoning Mzwanele Manyi after claims that he's tried to influence a witness.
Acting head of Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) Phumla Williams told the inquiry that during Friday’s tea break Manyi sent her a text message warning her not to implicate him in the controversial New Age breakfast briefings.
Williams earlier told Zondo: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”
Manyi has since taken to Twitter. He's denied intimidating Williams, saying he merely wanted to clarify that those widely criticised briefings happened after his tenure.
Just so it's clear. Phumla was relating the changes I brought into GCIS. In the same breath she mentions TNA/SABC breakfast which in my view created the impression that I was somehow part of that. So I sent her a text for her to clarify that this happened AFTER my era pic.twitter.com/j1TRvG8q1N— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) August 31, 2018
The legal team's Paul Pretorius says Manyi needs to appear before the commission.
“Consider summoning Mr Manyi to appear before you to explain such conduct as you might possibly find unlawful or inappropriate.”
WATCH: Phumla Williams gives evidence at Zondo Commission
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
City of Joburg demolishes illegal structures in Northcliff
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructure
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
5 people shot in less than 24 hours in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.