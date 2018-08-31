Judge Davis: Parliament should be involved in appointing Sars commissioner
The judge, who heads up the Davis Tax Committee which advises the finance minister, testified at the Nugent commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.
PRETORIA - Judge Dennis Davis has suggested a parliamentary process be among the mechanisms involved in appointing the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner to hold the incumbent accountable.
The judge, who heads up the Davis Tax Committee which advises the finance minister, testified at the Nugent commission of inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.
The commission is investigating the break down in systems and governance under Tom Moyane’s leadership.
Davis says their first proposal on how to appoint a Sars commissioner would involve a parliamentary process.
“Similar to the public protector that people could apply for the job. They would then be subjected to a committee of Parliament with proper public hearings.”
He says the second approach is for the finance minister to make a recommendation which would then have to be approved by Parliament.
“Both of those have this advantage, that at least you'd have the public know whether the commissioner knew something about tax and was a competent person. The way it worked with Mr. Moyane, as I understand it, there were a whole host of highly qualified people who were totally discarded."
This second session of public hearings concludes on Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
