Instability, infighting reasons for disbanding NW leadership, says ANC

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says the decision to disband its provincial executive in the North Wes t was prompted by instability and infighting.

A provincial task team under the leadership of Premier Job Mokgoro will now take charge, but the party says it won’t side-line embattled former premier and now former chairman Supra Mahumapelo.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) held a special meeting in Cape Town on Thursday night, to discuss issues in the troubled province which was placed under administration in May.

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has been instructed to convene as soon as possible to decide who will serve on the provincial task team.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the intention is for the task team to unite the fractured party in the province ahead of next year's elections.

The task team will assume the powers and functions of the provincial executive and oversee the drawing up of candidate lists for next year’s election.

“We are still taking our time because we are still consulting to make sure that no one is left aside so that we rebuild, renew and strengthen the ANC.”

The NWC will also decide on the terms of reference of the task team, which will serve until next year’s elections.

