IDC CEO Geoffrey Qhena resigns
Qhena, who has been the CEO for 13 years, says he feels like it’s time for him to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO Geoffrey Qhena has resigned after being with the company for almost two decades.
Qhena, who has been the CEO for 13 years, says he feels like it’s time for him to step down.
IDC’s board chairperson, Busisiwe Mabuza, says Qhena built the IDC into a significant financial institution under his stewardship.
Qhena says being able to change the lives of many South Africans through job creation has been the greatest success of his career.
“After over 13 years, I’m ready to afford IDC an opportunity for new ideas and ways of doing things.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
