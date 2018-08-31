I'm angry & hurt, says Mkongi after body of missing Philippi boy (2) found

The toddler had been missing since Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is visiting the shallow grave where two-year-old Oyingcwele Zokufa's body was discovered.

The toddler had been missing since Sunday.

His aunt's 32-year-old boyfriend has been arrested and faces charges of abduction and murder.

A large contingent of police officers and members of the media pulled over on the side of the N2 highway near Philippi, where they were led up a steep hill into a bushy area filled with debris and faeces to find a shallow grave where police on Thursday found the body of Zokufa.

#ToddlerMurder The child’s body was found in this shallow grave along the N2 highway near Philippi yesterday. LI pic.twitter.com/VkzkADBehF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018

The atmosphere was somber as an emotional Mkongi stared at the empty hole, uttering “I'm angry”.

“I’m very hurt. It’s an understatement. I’ve seen the grave and how wide it is.”

#ToddlerMurder 2-year-old Oyincwele Zokufa was last seen on Sunday. LI pic.twitter.com/WHzzEtLfRa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018

Police say the little boy's aunt had an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday and after the man left their home, the child could not be found.

He's now in custody for the boy's murder and is expected to appear in court next week.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)