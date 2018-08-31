How police tried to save Oyincwele Zokufa from abductor
The toddler’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a bushy area along the N2 highway near Philippi on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have described how they tried in vain to negotiate with a man accused of the abduction and murder of two-year-old Oyincwele Zokufa from Philippi, Cape Town.
The suspect, believed to be the boyfriend of the toddler’s aunt, is expected to appear in court next week.
The little boy’s aunt had an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday, and after the man left their home the child could not be found.
#ToddlerMurder The child’s body was found in this shallow grave along the N2 highway near Philippi yesterday. LI pic.twitter.com/VkzkADBehF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2018
The toddler’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a bushy area along the N2 highway near Philippi on Thursday.
The suspect had been in contact with the toddler’s aunt, taunting the family since the abduction on Sunday.
Western Cape deputy commissioner of crime detection Jeremy Vearey says all along detectives were tracking their conversations and were able to pinpoint several locations as they tried to track down the suspect who was constantly on the move.
“When we finally got him, we had to find ways of questioning him within the limits of our law... constitutionally, but yet try to get the child as soon as possible.”
Family spokesperson Mncedisi Mgidlana says they’re happy with how the SA Police Service handled the case.
“This time, the police did a very good job.”
It’s not yet clear when and how the child was killed.
WATCH: Deputy Police Minister emotional as he visits the family of Philippi boy
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 elections
-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank
-
'Killing of security guard a senseless crime'
-
'We need to work with the EFF'
-
Justice Zondo considers summoning Manyi for interfering with witness
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.