How police tried to save Oyincwele Zokufa from abductor

The toddler’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a bushy area along the N2 highway near Philippi on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have described how they tried in vain to negotiate with a man accused of the abduction and murder of two-year-old Oyincwele Zokufa from Philippi, Cape Town.

The suspect, believed to be the boyfriend of the toddler’s aunt, is expected to appear in court next week.

The little boy’s aunt had an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday, and after the man left their home the child could not be found.

The suspect had been in contact with the toddler’s aunt, taunting the family since the abduction on Sunday.

Western Cape deputy commissioner of crime detection Jeremy Vearey says all along detectives were tracking their conversations and were able to pinpoint several locations as they tried to track down the suspect who was constantly on the move.

“When we finally got him, we had to find ways of questioning him within the limits of our law... constitutionally, but yet try to get the child as soon as possible.”

Family spokesperson Mncedisi Mgidlana says they’re happy with how the SA Police Service handled the case.

“This time, the police did a very good job.”

It’s not yet clear when and how the child was killed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)