Gigaba: Decline in revenue collection prompted Sars probe
Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says investors and rating agencies raised concerns with him.
PRETORIA – Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he first proposed the idea of a commission of inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (Sars) because of the decline in revenue collection, as well as tax morality.
Gigaba is testifying at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.
Over the last two weeks, the commission has heard of the strained relationship between Sars, its Commissioner Tom Moyane and Treasury.
Gigaba says investors and rating agencies raised concerns with him.
"I tabled this proposal to the former president, who had agreed with me. I tabled the same proposal to the new president, President Ramaphosa, who also agreed with me. He then acted promptly in announcing the commission."
The minister says he raised these concerns with successive presidents.
"Which had to do with public perception and investor perception of the institution. We had experienced a significant revenue shortfall amounting close to R51 billion under collection, related to illicit financial flows."
Popular in Business
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Petrol prices expected to increase next month
-
BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
-
Bain admits it should have consulted more widely over Sars operation model
-
Rand recovers after emerging market rout
-
Analyst: Local, global factors driving rand’s decline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.